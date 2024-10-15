Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. 1,399,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

