Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,888 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.3% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,666,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,804. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

