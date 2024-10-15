Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,458. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

