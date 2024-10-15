CX Institutional Buys 3,204 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 187,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

