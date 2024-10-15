Harrington Investments INC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $2,068.91 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,085.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,831.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,535.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.