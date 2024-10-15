Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 14.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

