Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 917,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after acquiring an additional 885,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,005,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 422,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 456.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 513,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 512,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

