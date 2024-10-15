Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Up 34.6% in September

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. 20,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $41.79 million during the quarter.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
