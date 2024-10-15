Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10,925.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 692,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 686,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,717 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,841,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.83. 192,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,067. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

