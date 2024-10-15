HTLF Bank Buys 253 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

HTLF Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. IMS Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 497,715 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

