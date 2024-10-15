HTLF Bank Has $513,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Target by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Target by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.65. 2,987,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.