Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,280 shares in the company, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12.
GameStop Stock Performance
Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,824,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,631. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75 and a beta of -0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GameStop by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 58,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
