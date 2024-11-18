MAI Capital Management Purchases 21,612 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $79,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $42,342,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $37,508,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 315.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 221,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,457 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $180.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.35 and a 52-week high of $185.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
