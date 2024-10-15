Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,561.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
RVMD stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 881,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,758. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.43. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
