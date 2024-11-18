SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $181.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $447.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $192.03.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

