MAI Capital Management Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $28,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $293.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.92. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $314.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

