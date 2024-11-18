Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $387.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $286.42 and a 1-year high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

