Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $112,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. 320,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,406. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

