Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) CFO Sells 3,892 Shares of Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $43,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,054.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Kaseta sold 1,079 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $10,250.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 772,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,987. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $869.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

