MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $97,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DoorDash by 595.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after buying an additional 763,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after acquiring an additional 708,218 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $150.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.91, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.50. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $150.29.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,337 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,299 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

