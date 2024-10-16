aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $279.75 million and $5.48 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

