Sentry LLC Sells 515 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Sentry LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $117.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

