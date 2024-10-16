Gleason Group Inc. Has $110,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 159.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.96 and a 52 week high of $154.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

