iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,553,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 549,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.