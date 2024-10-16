Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $51.12 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $51.12 million and $121,475.71 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,244.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.50 or 0.00543534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00104893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00028939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.00230614 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00028525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00076232 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,963,709 coins and its circulating supply is 77,963,394 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

