Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $229.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $127.30 and a 12-month high of $232.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average of $202.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

