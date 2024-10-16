Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Rises By 16.3%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 9,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,560. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.52. BT Brands has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.