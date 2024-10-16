Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Tops $7.20 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $364.35 or 0.00536121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.20 billion and approximately $593.25 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00075478 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,775,009 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.