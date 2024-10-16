MN Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises about 2.6% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 190,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

