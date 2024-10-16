Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 4.5 %

SEOAY stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

