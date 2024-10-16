Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Buys 223 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 486,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,294,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS opened at $99.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.