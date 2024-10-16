Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

BKHAU stock traded up 0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.42. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 1 year low of 10.08 and a 1 year high of 12.21.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

