Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43. The firm has a market cap of $474.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.