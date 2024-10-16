ERn Financial LLC Sells 36 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ERn Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $528.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.42. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $533.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

