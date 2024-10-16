BORA (BORA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.53 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, BORA has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $102.53 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can now be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BORA is borachain.io.

BORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

