Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.85. 23,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $187.41. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

