Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 236,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,607. The company has a market cap of $482.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $537.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.