McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

