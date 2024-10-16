CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.31. 206,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,459,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,271.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,375,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

