Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 275 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.83. 1,010,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800,288. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

