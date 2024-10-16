Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.18 and last traded at $84.76. Approximately 5,519,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,015,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

