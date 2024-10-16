Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Raised to $361.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $318.00 to $361.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

CW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $349.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,790. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $352.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.47.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

