Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 11.3%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,209.0 days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIAF opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
