Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 14,805 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,805 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 2.7% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

