JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after buying an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after buying an additional 576,068 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.84.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.