Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $201.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.27. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

