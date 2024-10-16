Edelcoin (EDLC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.21 Billion

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $4.88 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00249549 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official website is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,592,038.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12478539 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,662,899.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edelcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.