Tsfg LLC Buys 61 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.27. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

