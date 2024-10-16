Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$20.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$21.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.70.

Shares of AC stock traded up C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 603.77% and a net margin of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

