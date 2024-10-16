Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00005677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $140.57 million and $5,879.23 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,923.66 or 0.99979005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00063992 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87992637 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $22,730.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

